Tom Saunders and Sam Meech battle it out in Laser class as Kiwis shine at NZ regatta

Kiwi sailing stars Tom Saunders and Sam Meech have finished just a point apart in their mano-a-mano Laser showdown at this weekend's New Zealand Sailing Regatta in Auckland, with the former coming out on top.

Tom Saunders sits just one point behind Rio bronze medallist Sam Meech heading into the final day.
Source: 1 NEWS

Saunders trumped Meech by coming in second on Monday's final race, securing a total of 11 points, while Meech finished just metres behind.

They each won three races across the weekend's action.

"It was a bit of a match race between me and Sam," Saunders said.

"We have both been really consistent - there wasn't much in it in terms of the points, so you were always looking over your shoulder."

Kiwi compatriot Andrew McKenzie came in third.

Elsewhere, most of New Zealand's premier sailors produced the goods on their home patch, in what is the largest Olympic-style regatta on Kiwi soil.

Despite Saturday's horrendous on-water conditions, Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox cruised to a dominant men's 470 victory, while Kiwis Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey won their final race at the death to take out the men's 49er.

In the Nacra 17 stakes, the injury-enforced absence of Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson didn't halt star duo Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders' victory march.

They won six of 10 races to take out the title.

"We were racing some top-quality opposition - I thought we had a pretty consistent week and got some good races on the board," Jason Saunders said.

Josh Junior also won the Finn event ahead of Andy Maloney, while Alex Maloney and Molly Meech finished a distant second in the 49erFX event.

Antonio Cozzolino won the RS:X 9.5.

