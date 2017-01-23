 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Tom Brady sets new club record as Patriots set up Super Bowl clash with Falcons

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Tom Brady redemption tour is headed to the Super Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers know the danger New England's quarterback possesses.
Source: Duke

After beginning the 2016 season suspended for four games for his role in the "Deflategate" scandal, the New England quarterback relentlessly carried the Patriots to an unprecedented ninth appearance in the title game, and his seventh.

Brady threw for a franchise playoff-best 384 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-17 rout of the helpless Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon in New England's sixth consecutive AFC championship game.

The Patriots, who have won nine in a row, are early 3-point favorites heading to face Atlanta in two weeks in Houston, seeking their fifth NFL title with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as coach. Belichick's seventh appearance in a Super Bowl will be a record for a head coach.

Brady was banned by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell when New England (16-2) went 3-1 to open the schedule.

Since his return in Week 5, the only defeat came at home to Seattle, and Brady, 39, had one of the best seasons of a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defence looked exhausted as time and time again, New England unrelentingly found the end zone.
Source: Duke

He punctuated that in dreary weather similar to the 2014 conference title game that precipitated the deflated footballs investigation by flattening Pittsburgh's secondary.

"This is my motivation right here, all these fellas in front of me, these guys," Brady said, pointing to his teammates and ignoring mentions of "Deflategate." ''The boys showed up to play today."

Brady's main weapon was Chris Hogan. The previously unheralded receiver found open spaces everywhere on the field against a leaky secondary. Hogan caught nine balls for 180 yards and two scores.

"It's been a long journey, but I've worked really hard to get to this point," said the product of Monmouth — yes, Monmouth. "I couldn't be happier to get to be a part of this thing, this team — this whole thing."

Top wideout Julian Edelman added eight receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown as Brady tied Joe Montana's playoff record with nine three-TD passing performances. Brady also had his 11th 300-yard postseason game, extending his NFL record, completing 32 of 42 throws.

"We won a lot of different ways under a lot of different circumstances," Brady said. "Mental toughness is what it is all about and this team has got it. We'll see if we can write the perfect ending."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:12
1
It looked fairly innocuous, but the umpire decided Maria Vittoria Viviani didn't deserve to continue in the Australian Open girls competition for this deed.

Watch: Junior tennis star booted from Aussie Open in tears after belting kid with ball


00:29
2
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

00:27
3
He was nearly stumped, then nearly caught – then finally bowled as the nervous 90s got to the young Black Cap.

Black Caps sweep Bangladesh with thumping nine wicket win on day four of second Test

00:27
4
Paul Daley set up the finishing move with a powerful spinning elbow on Brennan Ward before taking to the air.

Watch: Lights out! British MMA fighter's deadly flying knee KO 2017's best (so far!)

00:20
5

Watch: Incredible before-and-after photos show how avalanche turned idyllic Italian hotel into rubble buried in snow

00:29
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

The hosts won by nine wickets after bowling out the entire Bangladesh line up today for just 173 runs.

01:16
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Good news: 'We finally get a breather from all the crazy weather'

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:48
The Sign of the Kiwi at the junction of Dyers Pass and Summit Road has been closed to the public since the 6.3 magnitude quake.

Landmark Christchurch cafe Sign of the Kiwi re-opens

The cafe, damaged in the 2011 quake, has been lovingly restored to the tune of almost $1m.

06:58
1 NEWS travelled to the quake-hit community to see how the locals are getting on after the life-changing event.

'Christmas will be hard' for Kaikoura locals as slow rebuild looms

As embattled locals pause for Christmas, Luke Appleby finds resilience and optimism in a community looking to the future.

00:17
Flooding over the weekend led to the town of Waikaia being cut off.

Nowhere to go: Aerial footage shows sodden Southland town cut off by flooding

Southlanders are doing it tough with heavy rain hitting the region. But nowhere is worse off than Waikaia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ