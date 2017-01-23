Tom Brady not taking motivation from deflategate saga for Super Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he gets motivation from his teammates to win a fifth Super Bowl - and not from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell handed down Brady's four-game suspension to open the 2016 season over the Deflategate scandal.

"I'm motivated for my teammates. They're all the motivation I need," Brady told reporters on Friday ahead of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons on February 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

"It takes a lot of work to get to this point.

"Nothing that has happened in the past is going to help us win this game.

"What's going to help us win this game is going through that process we talked about and being ready to go. That's enough motivation for me."

Brady continued to sidestep questions on Friday about Deflategate and Goodell, while earlier this week Goodell said it would be "an honour" to hand the Lombardi Trophy to Brady if the Patriots win the Super Bowl.

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones returned to limited participation in practice while recovering from a toe sprain in the team's preparation for the Super Bowl.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said earlier in the week that the initial plan was to rest both Jones and centre Alex Mack, who has a left fibula injury, during the bye week ahead of the Super Bowl.

"Julio Jones participated some today," Quinn told reporters. "He was limited. And we held Alex Mack, like the plan. We'll get both those guys back into action for next week."