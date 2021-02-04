Tokyo rules tightened again: Olympians undergo Covid tests every four days, masks at all times

Singing, chanting, hugs and handshakes will be banned at the Tokyo Olympics where athletes will be tested for coronavirus at least every four days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officials have been warned by Olympic organisers they risk being expelled from the Games if they break a myriad of rules designed to combat coronavirus.

Athletes will be banned from attending events to support their teammates.

And others attending have been told they can't sing or chant but only clap, while a decision on whether spectators will be allowed at the Games has been delayed until around March.

Athletes and officials will be banned from visiting tourist areas including bars and restaurants and only permitted to travel on official Games transport to and from Games venues.

Otherwise, they will be consigned to their accomodation while being ordered to wear a mask at all times except when eating and sleeping.

Those rules, and many others, were detailed in a so-called playbook released by the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Games organisers on Tuesday night.

The playbook details rules surrounding the Games, due to start on July 23, for international Olympic federation officials to follow.

Further guidelines specifically for athletes and media will be released within weeks.

The initial playbook states every athlete and official must be tested for coronavirus 72 hours prior to departing for Tokyo.

They must then produce evidence of a negative result when arriving at aiports in Tokyo, when they will again be tested.

Athletes and officials then face further testing at least every four days while in Tokyo.

"Despite all care taken, we draw to your attention that risks and impacts may not be fully eliminated and that you agree to attend ... at your own risk," the playbook states.

"We trust that these measures are proportionate to mitigate the above-mentioned risks and impacts and we fully count on your support to comply with them.

"Non-respect of the rules ... may expose you to consequences that may have an impact on your participation ... (and) your access to Games venues.

"Repeated or serious failures to comply with these rules may result in the withdrawal of your accreditation and right to participate."

Each Olympic delegation would have a designated COVID officer who will monitor the implementation of the rules.

The IOC said having a coronavirus vaccine would not be a pre-requisite to attend the Games, which were initially scheduled to start in July last year but postponed because of the global pandemic.

But the IOC said it would work with national Olympic federations to encourage vaccination in their respective home countries.

"The health and safety of everyone ... are our top priority, we each have our part to play," IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said.

"We know these Olympic Games will be different in a number of ways.

"For all Games participants, there will be some conditions and constraints that will require flexibility and understanding."

The IOC said the playbooks would be constantly modified ahead of the opening of the Games in Tokyo, a city currently under a state of emergency.