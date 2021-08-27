Tokyo Paralympics Day 8: Tupou Neiufi returns to pool

Kiwi para swimmer Tupou Neiufi is back in the pool alongside fellow gold medallist Sophie Pascoe in a jam-packed day eight for New Zealand's Paralympics team in Tokyo.

Tupou Neiufi reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 100m backstroke - S8 final. Source: Getty

Up first will be fellow para swimmer Nikita Howarth in her 100m breaststroke heat before para cyclist Rory Mead hits the road in the men's H1-2 road race final.

Then it's back to the pool for three races with Jesse Reynolds, Pascoe and Neiufi all competing within an hour of each other before Danielle Aitchison returns to the track for the women's 100m heats after her silver medal in the 200m on Sunday.

The action keeps coming with Michael Johnson the next to compete in the R5 mixed 10 Air Rifle Prone SH2 qualifiers and potential final.

After a slight break, New Zealand then returns later in the evening for potential finals pending on the qualifying efforts of Reynolds, Pascoe, Aithcison and Neiufi earlier in the day.

All times are in NZT but are subject to changes.

12:00pm - Para swimming

Nikita Howarth - Women's 100m breaststroke heats - SB7

12:35pm - Para cycling [final]

Rory Mead - Men's road race - H1-2

12:50pm - Para swimming

Jesse Reynolds - Men's 200m individual medley heats - SM9

Sophie Pascoe - Women's 200m individual medley heats - S9

Tupou Neifui - Women's 50m freestyle heats - S8

2:15pm - Para athletics

Danielle Aitchison - Women's 100m heats - T36

2:30pm - Shooting

Michael Johnson - R5 Mixed 10m air rifle prone qualifiers - SH2

Michael Johnson - R5 Mixed 10m air rifle prone final - SH2

8:05pm - Para swimming [final]

Nikita Howarth - Women's 100m breaststroke - SB7 [if qualified]

Jesse Reynolds - Men's 200m individual medley - SM9 [if qualified]

Sophie Pascoe - Women's 200m individual medley - S9 [if qualified]

10:10pm - Para athletics [final]

Danielle Aitchison - Women's 100m - T36 [if qualified]

10:35pm - Para swimming [final]