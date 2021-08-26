Tokyo Paralympics Day 7: Pascoe and Stedman chase more medals

New Zealand's most successful Paralympian Sophie Pascoe is back in the water to chase yet another gold medal following a bronze in the backstroke final last night.

Sophie Pascoe reacts after a race at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Source: Getty

Day seven kicks off with Anna Steven competing in the heats of the women's 200m, before Pascoe looks to book a spot in tonight's 100m freestyle final.

Shortly after, William Stedman looks to back up his efforts in the long jump pit, this time in the 400m.

Later in the evening if she qualifies, Pascoe will look to avenge her silver in Rio and claim her tenth Paralympic gold medal.

1:05pm - Athletics

Anna Steven competes in the first round of the women's T64 200m on the track.



1:40pm - Swimming

Sophie Pascoe is back in the pool for the heats of the women's S9 100m freestyle.

2:20pm - Athletics [final]

William Stedman goes for gold in the final of the men's T36 400m final.

10.10pm - Swimming [final]