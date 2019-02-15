TODAY |

Tokyo Paralympics Day 4: Adams, Dore go for gold in shot put

Source:  1 NEWS

With New Zealand's first gold medal in the bag thanks to Tupou Neiufi's incredible performance, more Kiwis are back in action in Tokyo on Day Four looking to do the same.

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's first appearance on Day four will be in wheelchair rugby though when the Wheel Blacks play their classification game for 7th and 8th against Denmark.

After that, two Kiwis will represent New Zealand in the women's shot put F37 final in athletics - Lisa Adams and Caitlin Dore.

Dore returns for her second Paralympics although she'll be making her shot put debut in Tokyo having represented New Zealand in javelin in Rio.

Adams is making her Paralympics debut under the watchful eye of coach, sister, and Olympics legend Dame Valerie Adams and enters as a heavy favourite after breaking her own world record three times on the way to a World Championship title in 2019.

Fellow debutant Danielle Aitchison wraps up New Zealand's action on Day Four when she competes in the women's 200m T36 heats with the goal of making Sunday's final.

All times are in NZT but are subject to changes.

2:30pm - Wheelchair rugby

Wheel Blacks v Denmark - 7th/8th classification match

10:20pm - Athletics [final]

Lisa Adams, Caitlin Dore - women's shot put - F37

12:25am - Athletics

Danielle Aitchison - women's 200m heats - T36

TVNZ Duke will show all the New Zealand moments from noon until 1am daily from August 24, and highlights will be on TVNZ 1, Duke and OnDemand.

Other Sport
Paralympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Go fast or go home' - Neiufi reflects on 'surreal' golden effort
2
All Blacks name Savea captain for Rugby Championship
3
Para swimmer Tupou Neiufi claims NZ's first gold in Tokyo
4
Para swimmer Tupou Neiufi says gold medal is 'unreal'
5
Shot putter Ben Tuimaseve vows to return after last place
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
05:34

Pascoe's mum says silver medal 'topped off' birthday

Tokyo Paralympics Day 3: NZ has three more medal hopes

Pascoe claims NZ's first Paralympics medal in Tokyo
02:36

Huge amount of sports gear goes to Kiwi kids who need it