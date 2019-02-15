Tokyo Paralympics Day 4: Adams, Dore go for gold in shot put

With New Zealand's first gold medal in the bag thanks to Tupou Neiufi's incredible performance, more Kiwis are back in action in Tokyo on Day Four looking to do the same.

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's first appearance on Day four will be in wheelchair rugby though when the Wheel Blacks play their classification game for 7th and 8th against Denmark.

After that, two Kiwis will represent New Zealand in the women's shot put F37 final in athletics - Lisa Adams and Caitlin Dore.

Dore returns for her second Paralympics although she'll be making her shot put debut in Tokyo having represented New Zealand in javelin in Rio.

Adams is making her Paralympics debut under the watchful eye of coach, sister, and Olympics legend Dame Valerie Adams and enters as a heavy favourite after breaking her own world record three times on the way to a World Championship title in 2019.

Fellow debutant Danielle Aitchison wraps up New Zealand's action on Day Four when she competes in the women's 200m T36 heats with the goal of making Sunday's final.

All times are in NZT but are subject to changes.

2:30pm - Wheelchair rugby

Wheel Blacks v Denmark - 7th/8th classification match

10:20pm - Athletics [final]

Lisa Adams, Caitlin Dore - women's shot put - F37

12:25am - Athletics

Danielle Aitchison - women's 200m heats - T36