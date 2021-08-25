Tokyo Paralympics Day 3: NZ has three more medal hopes

After Sophie Pascoe notched up New Zealand's first medal of this year's Paralympics on Thursday evening, Aotearoa has three more chances to medal on day three of the Tokyo Games.

Barney Koneferenisi of New Zealand battles for the ball with Kory Puderbaugh and Charles Aoki of United States of America Source: Getty

The first chance will be when cyclists Anna Taylor and Nicole Murray take to the track in the Women's C5 500m Time Trial at the Izu Velodrome.

After that, Tupou Neiufi will hope to follow Pascoe's example with another medal in the pool as she lines up in the women's 100m backstroke final for the S8 class.

The final medal chance comes in the form of Benza Tuimaseve who will compete in the men's shot put final in the F37 class.

The other Kiwis competing on day three are our Wheel Blacks who continue pool play with a match against Canada.

All times are in NZT but are subject to changes.

12:20pm - Para swimming

Tupou Neiufi - women's 100m backstroke - S8

5:30pm - Cycling [final]

Nicole Murray, Anna Taylor - women's 500m time trial - C5

8:20pm - Para swimming [final]

Tupou Neiufi - women's 100m backstroke - S8 [if qualified]

10:50pm - Athletics [final]

Benza Tuimaseve - men's shot put - F37

11:00pm - Wheelchair rugby