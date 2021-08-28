TODAY |

Tokyo Paralympics Day 11: Lisa Adams chases second gold

Source:  1 NEWS

The penultimate day of the Paralympics sees Lisa Adams go for gold for the second time in Tokyo, this time in the discus throw.

Lisa Adams reacts during the Women's Shot Put - F37 Final Source: Getty

1.15pm: Scott Martlew competes in the semifinal of the men's VL3 Va'a 200m. If he qualifies for the A final, he will compete for a medal just before 3pm.

3.30pm: Michael Johnson competes in the qualification phase of the SH2 mixed 50m rifle prone. If he makes the final he will be back in action at 5.45pm.

10.30pm: Lisa Adams lines up for the final of the women's F38 discus throw, seeking to secure her second gold medal of these Games.

