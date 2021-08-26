Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 2: Pascoe goes for first para swimming medal

After a promising start to New Zealand’s Paralympics campaign yesterday, the Kiwis are back in action with Sophie Pascoe getting her first shot at a medal in Tokyo!
Pascoe will be competing in the Women’s 100m breaststroke – SB8 today as one of only two New Zealand entries in action on day two.
The other Kiwis competing are the Wheel Blacks who are looking to bounce back from their loss to the USA when they take on the UK in the evening.
All times are NZT.
1.56pm – Para swimming
Sophie Pascoe – women’s 100m breaststroke - SB8 heats
10.42pm – Para swimming
Sophie Pascoe – women’s 100m breaststroke – SB8 final [pending qualification in heats]
11.00pm – Wheelchair rugby
Wheel Blacks – Pool B match v Great Britain
WATCH THE PARALYMPICS: TVNZ Duke and TVNZ OnDemand is bringing you extensive coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Featuring all the Kiwi moments, from lunchtime to 1am daily on DUKE.