Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 1: Swimmer Jesse Reynolds opens NZ’s medal charge

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is about to get underway, and swimmer Jesse Reynolds will be opening New Zealand’s quest for medals.

Jesse Reynolds. Source: 1 NEWS

Reynolds will be competing in the men’s 400m freestyle S9, heat 2 just after midday. He’s part of the New Zealand contingency of 29 competitors.

Later in the afternoon, expect some action in the velodrome as Sarah Ellington, Anna Taylor and Nicole Murray attempt to qualify in their respective races.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Wheel Blacks are up against the USA in Group B.

All times are NZT.

12.06pm: Swimming

Jesse Reynolds – men’s 400m freestyle S9, heat 2

Afternoon: Cycling

1pm: Sarah Ellington – women’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit (IP), qualifying

1.56pm: Anna Taylor – women’s C4 3000m IP, qualifying

2.17pm: Nicole Murray – women’s C5 3000m IP, qualifying

4.45pm: Sarah Ellington – women’s C1-3 3000m IP medal races (if she qualifies)

5pm: Anna Taylor – women’s C4 3000m IP medal races (if she qualifies)

5.25pm: Nicole Murray – women’s C5 3000m IP medal races (if she qualifies)

2.30pm: Wheelchair rugby

Wheel Blacks v USA, group B

8pm: Swimming [Final]

Jesse Reynolds – men’s 400m freestyle S9 final (if he qualifies)