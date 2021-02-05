Tokyo Olympics president to resign following backlash over sexist remarks

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, is set to step down over sexist remarks he made about women.

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

Mori said women spoke too much at a Japanese Olympic Committee board meeting last week which set off a firestorm at home and abroad.

The president's gaffe is the latest obstacle to holding the 2020 Summer Games, already postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a hastily called news conference on February 4, Mori, 83, retracted his remarks and said they were "inappropriate" and against the Olympic spirit, but he declined at that point to resign.

A former prime minister whose tenure was marred by gaffes and blunders, Mori's comments drew sharp comments on social media and in parliament, with opposition lawmakers demanding his resignation.

The Tokyo Games had overcome a number of obstacles, including ballooning costs and a plagiarism scandal involving the official logo, before being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.