TODAY |

Tokyo Olympics president to resign following backlash over sexist remarks

Source:  AAP

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, is set to step down over sexist remarks he made about women.

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

Mori said women spoke too much at a Japanese Olympic Committee board meeting last week which set off a firestorm at home and abroad.

The president's gaffe is the latest obstacle to holding the 2020 Summer Games, already postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a hastily called news conference on February 4, Mori, 83, retracted his remarks and said they were "inappropriate" and against the Olympic spirit, but he declined at that point to resign.

A former prime minister whose tenure was marred by gaffes and blunders, Mori's comments drew sharp comments on social media and in parliament, with opposition lawmakers demanding his resignation.

The Tokyo Games had overcome a number of obstacles, including ballooning costs and a plagiarism scandal involving the official logo, before being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 80 per cent of the Japanese public are opposed to holding the Summer Games as scheduled this year due to concerns about the virus, recent polls show.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sir Ben Ainslie condemns Luna Rossa tactics as war of words heats up
2
Steven Adams channels his inner Tom Brady to help Pelicans cruise to victory
3
More than $250 million spent on America's Cup won't bring the $1 billion boost expected
4
'I can leave if you want' — Australian Open player addresses crowd jeers during awkward interview
5
'They are no longer in Europe' - Luna Rossa skipper cracks Brexit joke ahead of INEOS Team UK showdown
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Sir Ben Ainslie condemns Luna Rossa tactics as war of words heats up

Climate of fear and retribution in Gymnastics NZ, report finds

'Can't keep up' with America's Cup boats, chief umpire says

Opposition remains strong to Tokyo Games after sexist comments from head of organising committee