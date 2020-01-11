TODAY |

Tokyo Olympics organisers assure concerned athletes cardboard beds will be 'strong enough' for sexual activity

Athletes concerned about the eco-friendly beds being used at this year's Tokyo Olympics not being strong enough for sexual activity have had their worries quashed by organisers.

The cardboard beds athletes will be sleeping in during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

​Takashi Kitajima, general manager of the 2020 Athletes Village, unveiled the bedding that will be used later this year which features bedframes made of cardboard and matresses made of plastic - a move made to reduce the carbon footprint made by the event.

Kitajima told reporters the 2.10 metre-long beds were "stronger than wooden beds" which could hold up to 200 kilograms.

But some athletes weren't so convinced with Australian basketballer and former NBA champion Andrew Bogut taking to social media to voice his concerns.

"Great gesture … until the athletes finish their said events and the 1000s of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use," the three-time Olympian wrote on Twitter.

Athletes often practice abstinence in the lead-up to Olympic competition but after completing their events, that commitment often goes out the window.

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, 450,000 condoms were distributed throughout the event, equating to 42 per athlete and two years later the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, dating app Tinder saw a usage spike of 350 per cent during competition.

Airweave, the company which manufactured the beds for this year's Olympics, is confident their product will survive - in moderation.

"We've conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds," a spokesperson told AFP.

"As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load."

Organisers say after the Olympics, the beds will be recycled into paper and plastic products.

