Tokyo 2020 organisers receive Olympic flame amid coronavirus uncertainty

The Olympic flame has been handed over, by proxy, to Tokyo organisers in Athens.

The coronavirus outbreak forced a bare-bones version of the usual elaborate ceremony in the stadium where the first modern Olympics were staged in 1896.

The 80,000-seat marble stadium was empty apart from a handful of officials and participants. The Japanese delegation was absent because of travel restrictions and Tokyo organising committee head Yoshiro Mori delivered a speech by video from Japan. But his message was upbeat.

Mori says, “I hereby pledge that on 24 July this flame will be lit at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo”.