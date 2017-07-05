 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade, but weather forecast not great

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Four years of heartache will finally be washed away today as the Auld Mug and its winning Team New Zealand crew finally parade through Auckland as the new defenders of the America's Cup.

Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.
Source: 1 NEWS

The victory parade to celebrate Team NZ's outstanding campaign in Bermuda, which was capped off with a convincing 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup match, will begin this afternoon at Aotea Square at 12:30, before heading down Queen St.

The team will then hook behind the train station and along Quay St before they then board a boat and sail around the viaduct and inner city wharves.

It could be a very soggy reception for our champion sailors.
Source: 1 NEWS

The weather is not looking good, however, with rain forecast for much of the day. 

More than 40 organisations are making sure it all goes to plan, Auckland Tourism and Events' Charmaine Ngarimu said.

"There's heaps of people who have to come together to do this it's no mean feat."

Volunteers numbering 160 have also been drafted in and there'll also be a strong police presence.

But there isn't just plenty of organisers expected - Auckland Transport is putting on 30,000 extra seats on trains, buses and ferries.

Follow live coverage on 1 NEWS NOW throughout today, and on TVNZ1 with Wendy Petrie and Simon Dallow from 12.30pm-2.25pm.

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:22
1
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

00:21
2
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider


01:48
3
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

03:48
4
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade, but weather forecast not great

01:40
5
Team NZ rebuffs Tim Wilson’s offers to help them get home from Auckland Airport.

Tim Wilson tries to help out Team NZ - but things get awkward with Peter Burling's Dad

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.


04:08
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.


00:43
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Survivor NZ blog: Victory, tears, and $100,000

Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.


01:02
The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted of homosexual acts, but some say that's not enough.

'This is a terrible thing that's happened to them' - calls for compensation for men convicted of homosexual acts

The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted under the old law.


01:48
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ