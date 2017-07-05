Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade

Four years of heartache will finally be washed away today as the Auld Mug and it's winning Team New Zealand crew finally parade through Auckland as the new defenders of the America's Cup.

The victory parade to celebrate Team NZ's outstanding campaign in Bermuda, which was capped off with a convincing 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup match, will begin this afternoon at Aotea Square at 12:30, before heading down Queen St.

The team will then hook behind the train station and along Quay St before they then board a boat and sail around the viaduct and inner city wharves.

More than 40 organisations are making sure it all goes to plan, Auckland Tourism and Events' Charmaine Ngarimu said.

"There's heaps of people who have to come together to do this it's no mean feat."

Volunteers numbering 160 have also been drafted in and there'll also be a strong police presence.

But there isn't just plenty of organisers expected - Auckland Transport is putting on 30,000 extra seats on trains, buses and ferries.