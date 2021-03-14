Today's America's Cup racing cancelled due to lack of wind

America's Cup racing in Auckland today has been called off due to a lack of wind.

Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in race six on day three of the America's Cup. Source: Photosport

Regatta rules indicate racing can only begin in consistent winds above 6.5 knots in the final minutes of the prestart.

Match officials have determined the conditions have failed to meet this criteria, and have postponed the scheduled races to tomorrow.

Earlier, the start of the seventh race originally scheduled for 4.15pm had been delayed, as winds blew at only five knots.

The wind was so light that both crews were unable to continue their warm ups.

On Te Rehutai and Luna Rossa's AC75 most of the team members appeared to be resting or napping as they waited for a decision.

Officials soon ruled there would only be enough time for one race to take place, the start time pushed out to the latest possible time of 5.55pm.

Race director Iain Murray said even if racing was to begin both teams would have to complete the first leg in 12 minutes and complete the race within 45 minutes.

But the wind never picked up enough, and racing was called on the stroke of 6pm.

The best-of-13 series is tied three apiece.