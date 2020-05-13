TODAY |

Today marks 25th anniversary of Team New Zealand's maiden America's Cup win

Source:  1 NEWS

Today marks the 25-year anniversary of Team New Zealand lifting the America's Cup for the first time, sealing victory over Dennis Conner's Young America on May 14, 1995.

The Kiwi side lifted the Auld Mug for the first time, 25 years ago tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

The members of that victorious side spoke to 1 NEWS about what made the 1995 campaign so special.

Sir Russell Coutts, who was the skipper of that victorious side, spoke about his crew.

"For its time, it was definitely an amazing team to be part of, ground-breaking in its approach in a lot of ways," Sir Russell told 1 NEWS.

"1995 doesn't quite seem like yesterday, but I've still got strong memories of it."

Afterguard Murray Jones was another involved in the maiden triumph.

"Our friendships have retained, as close today as they were then really," he added. 

"It was a campaign where we always knew before we got to San Diego that we actually had something special," says Kevin Shoebridge.

1 NEWS Sport will relive the historic victory on tonight's 1 NEWS bulletin.
 

