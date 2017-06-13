'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Kiwi veteran America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson said Team New Zealand's Louis Vuitton Cup series win over Artemis Racing in Bermuda today was a "class package" performance from Peter Burling and his crew.

Dickson spoke to 1 NEWS today after Team New Zealand's victory over Artemis, saying Burling and co delivered the perfect race.

"Burling is working the tactics, the foils. Today was a class package and a well-deserved win," Dickson said.

Dickson was the skipper for New Zealand's first entry into the America's Cup in 1987.

He said Team New Zealand's crew members will be happy to have a few days to recover as they prepare for a showdown against defenders Oracle Team USA on Sunday.

"We've seen a lot of the Team New Zealand team around here today, they're looking tired and they'll be pleased to get that one out of the way and have a couple of days off I think."

Team New Zealand defeated Artemis Racing 5-2 in their final challenger play-off series.

"There's six days to go and who knows what Oracle are going to come out with, but it was really good to see Team New Zealand sailing fast, sailing well, win the start and winning the penalties.

"They look like they are in really good shape."