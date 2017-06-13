 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi veteran America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson said Team New Zealand's Louis Vuitton Cup series win over Artemis Racing in Bermuda today was a "class package" performance from Peter Burling and his crew.

Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dickson spoke to 1 NEWS today after Team New Zealand's victory over Artemis, saying Burling and co delivered the perfect race.

"Burling is working the tactics, the foils. Today was a class package and a well-deserved win," Dickson said.

Dickson was the skipper for New Zealand's first entry into the America's Cup in 1987.

He said Team New Zealand's crew members will be happy to have a few days to recover as they prepare for a showdown against defenders Oracle Team USA on Sunday.

"We've seen a lot of the Team New Zealand team around here today, they're looking tired and they'll be pleased to get that one out of the way and have a couple of days off I think."

Team New Zealand defeated Artemis Racing 5-2 in their final challenger play-off series.

"There's six days to go and who knows what Oracle are going to come out with, but it was really good to see Team New Zealand sailing fast, sailing well, win the start and winning the penalties.

"They look like they are in really good shape."

Today's first attempt at racing was abandoned due to a lack of wind.

The dam burst and the joy flooded out moments after Team NZ clinched their place in the America's Cup match.
Source: SKY
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.
Source: SKY
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.
Source: SKY
The Breakfast crew did a little dance in the studio as Team NZ beat Artemis is 5-2 in Bermuda.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

00:30
The dam burst and the joy flooded out moments after Team NZ clinched their place in the America's Cup match.

Watch: Blair Tuke pops the cork and sprays Peter Burling, jubilant Team NZ crew with champagne as emotions flood over
00:30
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: They did it! Team NZ blitzes Artemis with blinding sprint to cement place in the America's Cup finals
00:30
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.

Video: ROBBED! Team NZ leads down leg four, then wind vanishes leaving boats stuck in bizarre scenes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: Emotion spills over as Team NZ clinches Louis Vuitton with crushing win, earns Oracle Cup re-match


00:30
2
The dam burst and the joy flooded out moments after Team NZ clinched their place in the America's Cup match.

Watch: Blair Tuke pops the cork and sprays Peter Burling, jubilant Team NZ crew with champagne as emotions flood over

00:17
3
Not one to show too much emotion, Burling joined his crew in celebrating their challenger series win in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ lift Louis Vuitton trophy and Peter Burling gets among celebrations with epic champagne spray


00:30
4
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: They did it! Team NZ blitzes Artemis with blinding sprint to book place in the America's Cup finals

00:30
5
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: They did it! Team NZ blitzes Artemis with blinding sprint to cement place in the America's Cup finals

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 893947133

Varnish cache server

01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.


01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ