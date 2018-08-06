 

TJ Dillashaw earns vicious first round stoppage against Cody Garbrandt in epic UFC bantamweight title rematch

Associated Press
Henry Cejudo pulled off one of the most impressive upsets in mixed martial arts history at UFC 227.

TJ Dillashaw simply repeated himself, only quicker.

Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion yesterday at Staples Centre, earning a split-decision victory over the most dominant active champion in the sport.

In the main event moments later, Dillashaw defended his bantamweight title with a vicious first-round stoppage of former champ Cody Garbrandt, beating his friend-turned-rival for the second time in nine months.

Cejudo (13-2) is an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler who only started training in mixed martial arts five years ago, but he used five takedowns and relentless offence to earn the decision over the fighter widely considered the pound-for-pound best in MMA.

Cejudo won 28-27 on two of the three judges' scorecards to beat Johnson (27-3-1), who had won 13 consecutive fights since 2012 and had defended his 125-pound belt a UFC-record 11 straight times.

"This is a dream come true, from Olympic gold medalist to UFC champion," Cejudo said. "I was born right here in Los Angeles, in a two-bedroom apartment. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you to these fans in California for their support."

In the main event moments later, Dillashaw (17-3) exchanged furious strikes with Garbrandt (11-2) from the opening minute.

Dillashaw finished it by stunning Garbrandt with a series of blows, dropping the challenger and then battering him against the cage until referee Herb Dean stopped it with 50 seconds left in the round.

Dillashaw and Garbrandt trained together in Sacramento until 2014, when Dillashaw left in a messy breakup with the Team Alpha Male gym. The fighters met for the first time last November, and Dillashaw stopped Garbrandt in the second round to take the bantamweight belt.

The rematch was just as violent, but even more decisive.

"This cements my legacy as the greatest bantamweight of all time," Dillashaw said.

"I could tell that Cody was already hurt when we started that exchange, and then I lined up the shot. I got a little excited when I should have slowed down and finished him, but I got the job done."

Dillashaw held the 135-pound title belt for nearly two years before losing it to Dominick Cruz on a debatable split decision in early 2016.

Garbrandt then took the belt from Cruz in December 2016, less than two years after he entered the UFC.

After Cejudo's victory, the new 125-pound champ called for a superfight with the winner of the 135-pound main event. When Dillashaw was told of Cejudo's challenge, he replied: "Henry Cejudo! Let's go, baby!"

Johnson, who didn't appear to be upset with the judges' call, was the only flyweight champion in UFC history. Although successful in striking, Johnson didn't have his usual resourceful performance in his return from a career-long layoff of 10 months.

Johnson knocked out Cejudo in the first round of their first meeting in 2016, but Cejudo showed off everything he had learned in the interim.

Cejudo was born in Los Angeles, and he won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling as a 21-year-old phenomenon in 2008, becoming the youngest American to win a gold medal.

He only started training in mixed martial arts in January 2013 — four months after Johnson first won his UFC belt.

Cejudo won his first 10 pro fights to earn his first shot at Johnson, but Mighty Mouse stopped him with a flurry of punches in the first round of their first meeting 28 months ago.

Cejudo earned a rematch thanks to two straight rebound victories and the utter lack of more compelling contenders for Johnson, who had been content to stay at flyweight instead of chasing bigger-money bouts at bantamweight, where he fought earlier in his career.

The 32-year-old beat Cody Garbrandt for the second time at UFC 227.
West Coast midfielder Andrew Gaff says he feels sick after breaking Andrew Brayshaw's jaw with an unprovoked punch in the Eagles' 58-point win over Fremantle.

Gaff could be rubbed out for the rest of the AFL season after unleashing the blow in the third quarter of Sunday's 21.16 (142) to 13.6 (84) win.

The punch came as Brayshaw merely blocked Gaff's run about 25m off the ball.

Brayshaw dropped to the turf and lay there for an extended period, with blood pouring out of his mouth.

The 18-year-old kept his mouthguard in, fearing some of his teeth had been knocked loose, and was taken to hospital.

Fremantle confirmed Brayshaw's jaw was broken and four teeth were displaced, with the first-year midfielder booked for surgery on Sunday night.

The incident will go straight to the AFL tribunal and could attract a ban of between four and eight weeks.

Melbourne's Tom Bugg copped a six-match suspension for striking Sydney's Callum Mills in similar fashion last year.

But Mills wasn't seriously hurt, in contrast with what happened to Brayshaw.

"I just want to apologise to Andy," a remorseful Gaff told Fox Sports.

"I feel sick. I did the wrong thing and it doesn't indicate my character.

"My only thought is how Andy is and what will happen (to me) will happen."

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon said he was distressed by the incident and referred to Barry Hall's seven-week ban for a punch on Brent Staker in 2008 as a precedent for what the tribunal might hand down.

"Andrew Brayshaw was king-hit 100m off the ball," Lyon said.

"I've got an 18-year-old kid that I saw in a real mess when I came down to the rooms and his mum in tears as I was walking in. It's not very palatable.

"He was pretty distraught. I gave him a hug. I wouldn't like to see my son like that.

"My senior players certainly wanted retribution and I had to stay out on the ground longer at three-quarter time to settle a couple down."
West Coast coach Adam Simpson said the incident was out of character for Gaff.

"One thing I know is that Andrew's character and who he is as a person and a player can't be questioned," Simpson said.

"As much as it is going to look as though it was intentional, I'm not really sure it was."

Gaff appeared to be crying after on the bench late in the third quarter, with Simpson coming down to comfort him.

The midfielder returned to the field in the final term and continued to be targeted by Dockers players, and was eventually picked off by a fierce Michael Johnson bump.

Johnson, who retires at season's end, could be suspended over the incident.

Eagles goalsneak Liam Ryan could also be in strife for a high bump on Lachie Neale.

Gaff was able to play out the match and was mobbed by teammates after kicking a final-quarter goal in front of 57,375 fans.

Eagles midfielder Elliot Yeo won the Glendinning-Allan Medal as best afield for his 26-disposal, two-goal effort.

Second-placed West Coast (14-5) are six points clear of third-placed GWS and eight points clear of five other sides.

West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match.
Michael van Gerwen has crowned his first appearance at the Auckland Darts Masters with victory, defeating compatriot Raymond van Barneveld 11-4 in tonight's final.

Starting as the hot favourite at Trusts Arena, van Gerwen, 29, raced out to a 6-1 lead, before van Barneveld fought his way back into the tie to bring scores back to 6-4.

Van Gerwen would then storm home, taking the final 11-4 to claim the Auckland title at the first time of asking.

"This is a phenomenal tournament. We are trying all the time to win tournaments like this and when you win a tournament like this it's a good feeling," van Gerwen said.

"I didn't even play well. But I will in the next few weeks. I'm just starting so they all know now." 

The Dutchman defeated compatriot Raymond van Barneveld in the final.
