About time: Tyson Fury congratulates Joseph Parker - three weeks after WBO title win

Tyson Fury has congratulated Joseph Parker on his WBO title victory just over three weeks after his victory over Andy Ruiz.

Source: 1 NEWS

Taking to Twitter, Fury sent a personal message in Parker's direction, despite labelling him "a bum" after his title victory in Auckland.

"Congratulations on winning the world title @joeparkerboxer job well done pal," Fury tweeted at Parker.

Fury and Parker have been known to be friends in the past, with the disgraced former champion previously praising Parker after previous wins.