 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


About time: Tyson Fury congratulates Joseph Parker - three weeks after WBO title win

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tyson Fury has congratulated Joseph Parker on his WBO title victory just over three weeks after his victory over Andy Ruiz.

Parker is getting plenty of big name support ahead of facing Carlos Takam on Saturday night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Taking to Twitter, Fury sent a personal message in Parker's direction, despite labelling him "a bum" after his title victory in Auckland.

"Congratulations on winning the world title @joeparkerboxer job well done pal," Fury tweeted at Parker.

Fury and Parker have been known to be friends in the past, with the disgraced former champion previously praising Parker after previous wins.

The admittance of Parker claiming Fury's vacant title by the British heavyweight comes as speculation that Parker's first mandatory WBO title challenge will be against none other than Fury's cousin, Hughie.

Related

Joseph Parker

00:30
The world heavyweight champion apologises at BBC awards show in Ireland.

'Boxing is a total joke' - bitter Tyson Fury slams heavyweight fighters after historic weekend
00:39
Parker looks set to have a couple of months rest after becoming WBO heavyweight champion of the world.

Joseph Parker could face Tyson Fury’s cousin in next big bout

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

00:18
2
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
3
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

4
The Black Caps skipper gets asked about the tweet aimed at New Zealand just hours after it was posted.

'There's no fear' - Aussies thrilled with Brisbane Heat captain McCullum

00:28
5
Ashton Agar hit the last ball out of the park as the Perth Scorchers defeated the Melbourne Renegades.

Perth Scorchers sneak past Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash thriller

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.

Aussie manuka honey as powerful as Kiwi cousin, study says

Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.

ASB Classic lose big names as Ivanovic, Stephens both withdraw

Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.

00:31
Rolleston says "I have angels watching over me" after the crash near Opotiki in July.

Video: 'I feel blessed to live another day' – Boy star James Rolleston speaks after harrowing July car crash

"I took so much for granted, like brushing my teeth and talking," the actor says five months on from the serious crash.

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ