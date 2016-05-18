About time: Tyson Fury congratulates Joseph Parker - three weeks after WBO title win

Source:
Tyson Fury has congratulated Joseph Parker on his WBO title victory just over three weeks after his victory over Andy Ruiz.
Source: 1 NEWS
Taking to Twitter, Fury sent a personal message in Parker's direction, despite labelling him "a bum" after his title victory in Auckland.
"Congratulations on winning the world title @joeparkerboxer job well done pal," Fury tweeted at Parker.
Fury and Parker have been known to be friends in the past, with the disgraced former champion previously praising Parker after previous wins.
The admittance of Parker claiming Fury's vacant title by the British heavyweight comes as speculation that Parker's first mandatory WBO title challenge will be against none other than Fury's cousin, Hughie.
