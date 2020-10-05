Thrilling sprint finish sees Ethiopia's Shura Kitata win London Marathon

Ethopia's Shura Kitata has won this this year's London Marathon in a thrilling sprint finish.

World record holder and four-time winner Ekiud Kipchoge was the favourite, but finished eighth to suffer his first defeat since 2013.

Kitata boosted ahead of Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba inside the final metres to finish in two hours five minutes and 41 seconds.

Women's record holder Brigid Kosgei, defended her title.

She finished in two hours eighteen minutes and 58 seconds, ahead of American Sara Hall.

The 26-year-old says heavy rain caused her to struggle, resulting in her finishing almost five minutes outside her world record set in Chicago last year.