Thrilling finish sees Jason Christie reclaim national road race title

Abby Wilson 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Christie won the four-way sprint to the line to pull on the champion’s jersey.
Abby Wilson

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:29
2
The hosts had England 25-2 at tea on day four in the fifth Ashes Test.

Australia strike twice after setting colossal lead against England

00:29
3
The tournament's second seed upset the favourite in straight sets.

Julia Goerges stuns Caroline Wozniacki to claim ASB Classic title

00:29
4
The Breakers regained their victorious form with a 82-69 win over the Taipans.

Edgar Sosa nails half court buzzer-beater as Breakers return to winning ways against Cairns

5
Venus Williams of the USA during the 2016 ASB Classic Womens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 5 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

'I feel like I'm in good form' - Venus Williams out to claim sister Serena's Australian Open crown

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.


03:13
Mr Anderton died peacefully overnight in Christchurch, aged 79.

A look back at the life of respected former Deputy PM Jim Anderton

He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch overnight aged 79.


 
