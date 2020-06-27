Three years to the day: Peter Burling reflects on Team NZ’s historic America’s Cup win

Three years ago today, Team New Zealand sealed a celebration to remember in Bermuda.

The Kiwi sailing crew took down Oracle Team USA in Bermuda 7-1, burying the pain of San Francisco four years prior to return the Auld Mug to Auckland.

It was a triumph for the team and their helmsman, Peter Burling, who told 1 NEWS today reflecting on the triumph he believes he has become an even better sailor since.

“The goal at the end of it is to keep learning, keep improving,” Burling said.

“I think one of the things I'm really lucky at is I get to do quite a diverse range of sailing.”

Diverse is an understatement.

Since 2017 and the ‘cyclors’, Burling has achieved world championship success in the 49er class with Blair Tuke and both have sailed for different teams in the Volvo Ocean Race.

Lessons from those experiences are helping Burling now as he and the Kiwi crew aim to master a radical new class – the foiling monohull.

“I think the things that make me very passionate about this project is it is pushing the edge on technology,” Burling said.

“It is pushing the boundaries and doing something that hasn't been done before and it's a risk to take on a boat this complex.”

And he isn’t just pushing the boat’s boundaries on the water. Burling said he is also working every day with head designer Dan Bernasconi and his team back in the sheds to get the most out of every testing session.

“It's a good time to look back but a positive time to look forward.