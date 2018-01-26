 

Three new faces included in Black Ferns Sevens contracted squad

Three new faces have been included in a 20-strong Black Ferns Sevens squad for 2018 and they can expect field time.

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney on 26th January, 2018. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney.

Source: Photosport

Uncapped trio Rhiarna Ferris (Waikato), Huia Harding (Waikato) and Risi Pouri-Lane (Tasman) are included alongside proven performers such as Portia Woodman, Gayle Broughton, Michaela Blyde, Tyla Nathan-Wong and captain Sarah Goss.

Waikato's Shiray Tane returns two years after last playing for New Zealand.

Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting says the growth in the women's game has unearthed talented athletes and he is looking forward to working with the new players.

"The players we have brought in have a lot of potential and the ability to learn and grow quickly," he said.

"The plan this year is to give all of our contracted players experience on the field at some stage."

However, Bunting said the Commonwealth Games in April and World Cup in July were the year's two priority events and would not be used for experimentation.

"Beyond that we really want to grow the depth, we want to see the development squad players challenging for contracts and have a good group of 30 players pushing for spots."

Black Ferns Sevens squad: Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Lyric Faleafaga, Rhiarna Ferris, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Sarah Goss, Huia Harding, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Risi Pouri-Lane, Alena Saili, Shiray Tane, Terina Te Tamaki, Ruby Tui, Stacey Waaka, Kat Whata-Simpkins, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman.

Training contracts: Jazmin Hotham, Natahlia Moors, Leanna Ryan.

