Three hour gold medal blitz has New Zealand on top of kayaking world

Abby Wilson 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

The Kiwi kayak contingent have scored their best ever World Cup performance in Portugal.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Abby Wilson

UK and Europe

00:33
1
Leon Lawson went after Jose Uzcategui after his fighter was disqualified in Washington DC.

Video: Disgraceful scenes as boxing trainer slugs rival with nasty cheap shot after fight


00:34
2
All Blacks sevens team field eight players against Scotland in London Sevens quarter-final.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with EIGHT players on the field


00:29
3
The Le Mans Moto3 race had to be restarted after this unbelievable incident overnight.

Watch: 'Absolute carnage!' - crazy scenes as Moto3 crash wipes out 23 riders

01:13
4
Steve Tew says "we haven't got it right all season" in a campaign that saw the NZ7s team fail to win a tournament.

NZ suffers horror Sevens season despite being best funded Kiwi team in history

5

Hamilton announced as the new home for the New Zealand Sevens in 2018 and 2019

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:27
Student Matt Burns says there were a couple of people getting a bit lippy but he was just talking on his phone.

Watch: Partygoer smashed to ground by police officer outside Christchurch party says response was excessive

Student Matt Burns wants to know why police decided to use force on him.


Some are questioning the appointment of Joanne Harrison's then-boss to such a high position.

Ministry of Transport fraud investigation might be launched after calls for independent inquiry

Winston Peters is among those not happy with how the original case was handled.

02:20
Zhenghang Yu fled the scene after crashing into 16-year-old Jacob Pakura in January.

Driver who killed Auckland skateboarder in hit-and-run has history of drink driving

Zhenghang Yu fled the scene but today admitted his dangerous driving caused the death of Jacob Pakura.

02:01
Watch: Powerful anti-suicide video from Mike King's charity shows how Dads need support

Watch: Mike King's charity releases poignant suicide support advice video

The video gives suggestions on the right questions and advice to give when you notice someone struggling.


 
