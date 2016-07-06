Three divers added to New Zealand Commonwealth Games squad

The New Zealand diving contingent at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games has swelled to five following the addition of three athletes with contrasting backgrounds.

Kiwi Olympic qualifier Elizabeth Cui mid-dive during an event in Quebec, Canada. Source: Getty

Eighteen-year-olds Anton Down-Jenkins and Yu Qian Goh have been selected alongside 31-year-old Zimbabwe-born Shaye Boddington.

They will join Lizzie Cui and Liam Stone, whose selections were announced in December.

Wellington's Down-Jenkins will contest the 3m men's individual event and the 3m synchronised springboard alongside Stone.

Goh will team up with Rio Olympian Cui in the women's 3m synchronised springboard while Boddington gets her shot in the 1m women's springboard.

Diving NZ board member Simon Latimer says the three additions earned selection through weight of results.

Boddington has made a remarkable comeback to diving after more than a decade out of the sport, immediately qualifying for the world championships in Budapest where she placed 30th.

The two teenagers, who have both accepted scholarships to the University of South Carolina, have produced compelling results at FINA grand prix events in their debut year on the senior

international circuit. Both picked up bronze medals synchronised events in Puerto Rico.