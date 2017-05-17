 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Third quarter blitz sees Black Sticks women home in series finale against India

share

Source:

NZN

The Black Sticks have wrapped up their five-Test women's hockey series against India with a slick 5-2 win in Hamilton today.

Stacey Michelsen in action. Vantage Black Sticks Women vs India. International Hockey. Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Coranga / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks player Stacey Michelsen in action against India.

Source: Photosport

Ahead 2-0 after the first quarter, and 3-1 at halftime, the Black Sticks slammed home three third-quarter goals to put the match beyond doubt with 15 minutes remaining.

Kirsten Pearce opened the scoring in the third minute, deflecting in a well-placed Olivia Merry pass across the Indian goal before Merry doubled the Kiwi lead with a cracking forehand shot late in the first spell.

India hauled one back when Deep Grace Ekka found the net from a penalty corner, but Pippa Hayward restored the margin with a composed finish after India turned over possession at the top of the circle.

Indian skipper Ritu Rani converted from a second penalty corner early in the third spell to narrow the New Zealand lead to just one.

The Black Sticks responded with a devastating three-goal blitz, Natasha Fitzsimons and Sam Harrison scoring within 60 seconds before Pearce added her second with a cool solo finish.

Coach for the series Sean Dancer was happy to come away with a series clean sweep.

"As a coach you're never 100 per cent happy so there are certainly areas we need to get better at, but I thought the performance today highlighted some positive things we've been working on," he said.

"India were tough today, but a couple of our goals were scored through strong striker actions and that's very pleasing.

"India came out and hammered us in the third quarter but we've been working on how to handle those situations and it's pleasing that we came back and scored another three goals."

The world No.5 Kiwis dominated the 12th-ranked Indians across the series, winning the first two Tests in Pukekohe 4-1 and 8-2 before edging to a 3-2 win in game three and a 3-0 victory two days ago.

Coach Mark Hager, who handed the reins over to assistant Dancer for the Indian series, will now turn his focus to selecting the squad for the World League semifinals in Belgium next month.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The tribute game for Daniel Baldwin was called off in the 2nd half after players collided.

Watch: Memorial game for late Wellington rugby teen called off after pair of players knocked out in brutal on-field collision

00:30
2
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

3
WILLIAMSBURG, VA - MAY 18: Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits her second shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Kingsmill Championship presented by JTBC on the River Course at Kingsmill Resort on May 18, 2017 in Williamsburg, Virginia. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko tied for third at Kingsmill Championship

4
Stacey Michelsen in action. Vantage Black Sticks Women vs India. International Hockey. Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Coranga / www.photosport.nz

Third quarter blitz sees Black Sticks women home in series finale against India

00:31
5
Duffie was give his second yellow card in the 66th minute after making a dangerous tackle on Stormers winger Cheslin Colbe.

Video: Ill-disciplined Blues go down against Stormers, Super Rugby playoff hopes in doubt


Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ