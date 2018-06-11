 

'They're all s***!' Tyson Fury fires shots at Parker, Wilder, Joshua after comeback win

Tyson Fury marked his return to boxing in trademark style, launching a foul-mouthed tirade at heavyweight rivals Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in a press conference rant.

After his victory against Sefer Seferi, the Gypsy King took aim at heavyweight boxing's big guns.
Having beaten Sefer Seferi in his first fight since the end of 2015, Fury appeared to be his old self, asked who he wanted to fight next, looking to regain his world titles that were stripped in 2016.

"Somebody with one leg - that's who I want to fight next," Fury joked.

"I'm not really bothered, I've trained hard. I've done a lot of training - six months to be precise.

"Whoever they pick, they pick."

Fury then went into a bizarre monologue, breaking into song before firing shots at some of the biggest names in the heavyweight division.

"It doesn't really matter to me."

"They're all the same to me, the outcome will always be the same - I'll always win. Cause all I do is win, win, win no matter what!

"Listen they're all bums anyway, (Deontay) Wilder, (Anthony) Joshua, (Joseph) Parker, whoever else, they're all s***.

"I'll have a world title by the end of the year, no problem."

