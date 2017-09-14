 

'They are outraged' - Joseph Parker's camp infuriated with appointment of British referee for WBO title fight

Joseph Parker's camp and promoters are infuriated with the decision by the British Boxing Board of Control to appoint a British referee for his WBO heavyweight title fight against Hughie Fury next Sunday.

DUCO Events promoter David Higgins says "it seems a bit unfair" that British ref Terry O'Connor has been named to officiate Parker and Fury's title fight in Manchester.
DUCO Events promoter David Higgins said he was shocked by the decision.

"A number of weeks ago the British Boxing Board of Control nominated officials, a couple were English and there were no New Zealanders," said Higgins.

"We were disturbed because the WBO guidelines require or suggest neutral officials for world title fights."

Terry O'Connor has been named to referee the Manchester heavyweight fight, with O'Connor officiating Fury's last two fights.

"Our contract with the opposition require mutual agreement of officials and also other world title fights in England like (Anthony) Joshua and (Wladimir) Klitschko had a neutral official.

"So we politely wrote back appealing for neutral officials based on those contractual reasons.

"We managed to get a New Zealand judge but they wouldn't change the referee, this is the British Boxing Board of Control," Higgins said.

The Kiwi heavyweight can't wait to step into the ring with the British fighter.
"So the referee currently officiating for Joseph Parker and Fury is an Englishman who has handled Hughie Fury's last two fights."

Higgins said Parker and his trainer Kevin Barry are fuming about the decision.

"Well, they are not happy, they are outraged, it seems a bit unfair.

"The president of the WBO wrote to the British Boxing Board of Control suggesting that the official should be neutral, to no avail."

