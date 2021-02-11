TODAY |

'They are no longer in Europe' - Luna Rossa skipper cracks Brexit joke ahead of INEOS Team UK showdown

Source:  1 NEWS

They may be preparing for the race of their lives, but the two Prada Cup final skippers Max Sirena and Sir Ben Ainslie still had time to crack a few jokes during a press conference this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Max Sirena joked his opposition could not be considered a European team following the UK's decision to leave the European Union. Source: 1 NEWS

A German reporter asked the men what it meant for Europe to have two European teams contesting the final of the America's Cup challenger series for the first time.

Luna Rossa skipper Sirena quickly jumped on the opportunity to have a dig at his British opponents.

"They are no longer in Europe," he joked, causing the sea of reporters to burst into laughter.

Ainslie saw the funny side, quipping back with "thank God".

"We've left Max, get over it," the INEOS Team UK skipper grinned.

The two teams are preparing for the final of the Prada Cup set to begin on Saturday.

The winner will advance to face Team New Zealand in the America's Cup.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sir Ben Ainslie condemns Luna Rossa tactics as war of words heats up
2
More than $250 million spent on America's Cup won't bring the $1 billion boost expected
3
Steven Adams channels his inner Tom Brady to help Pelicans cruise to victory
4
'I can leave if you want' — Australian Open player addresses crowd jeers during awkward interview
5
'They are no longer in Europe' - Luna Rossa skipper cracks Brexit joke ahead of INEOS Team UK showdown
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Sir Ben Ainslie condemns Luna Rossa tactics as war of words heats up

Climate of fear and retribution in Gymnastics NZ, report finds

'Can't keep up' with America's Cup boats, chief umpire says

Opposition remains strong to Tokyo Games after sexist comments from head of organising committee