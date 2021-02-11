'They are no longer in Europe' - Luna Rossa skipper cracks Brexit joke ahead of INEOS Team UK showdown

They may be preparing for the race of their lives, but the two Prada Cup final skippers Max Sirena and Sir Ben Ainslie still had time to crack a few jokes during a press conference this morning.

A German reporter asked the men what it meant for Europe to have two European teams contesting the final of the America's Cup challenger series for the first time.

Luna Rossa skipper Sirena quickly jumped on the opportunity to have a dig at his British opponents.

"They are no longer in Europe," he joked, causing the sea of reporters to burst into laughter.

Ainslie saw the funny side, quipping back with "thank God".

"We've left Max, get over it," the INEOS Team UK skipper grinned.

The two teams are preparing for the final of the Prada Cup set to begin on Saturday.