'They need Parker more than we need Joshua' - David Higgins responds to Anthony Joshua's manager's insults about shambolic press conference

Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins has responded to Anthony Joshua's manager Eddie Hearn today after he came out criticising Duco Events' press conference held yesterday in Auckland.

David Higgins didn’t taking any offence to Eddie Hearns’ criticism of their press conference in Auckland yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Duco Events boss Higgins made it clear he took no offence to Hearn's remarks about their press conference and said the fact they are talking about it means the fight is closer to being held.

"The fact that he's responded is very encouraging, it means that they want Parker next," said Higgins.

"They need Parker more than we need Joshua because they cannot unify without Parker and that's their stated goal.

Eddie Hearn also said he thought the video about Joshua looked like it had been done by his 8-year-old daughter.
Source: IFL TV

"Our job as a promoter is to put the fight on the map and get people to talk about the fight."

Hearn mocked Parker's camp about their amateur attempts to intimidate his fighter.

"It was that bad that people were talking about it," said Hearn.

"You can't have a press conference in a broom cupboard.”

Higgins said his team's attempt to push for the unification bout is obviously working.

"And damn that's the most effective press conference we have ever run on that measure – the whole world is talking about the fight," said Higgins.

"We're doing triple to promote the fight than Eddie is, that is why he is grinning like a Cheshire Cat.

Eddie Hearn said he'd love to see the fight go ahead just so he could have press conferences with Joseph Parker's promoter.
Source: IFL TV

"The other skillful piece of media manipulation from Eddie was totally avoiding talking about Anthony Joshua's glass jaw."

