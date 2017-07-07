'They are going to dominate' - Joseph Parker backs ABs, throws sneaky jab at Lions

Kiwi WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has landed in the United Kingdom and has quickly thrown his support behind the All Blacks, giving the British and Irish Lions stick in his first television appearance in the UK.

Sky Sports News presenter Kirsty Gallacher asked the 25-year-old about his thoughts about the Lions' final Test against the All Blacks tomorrow.

Parker made it clear who he is backing, wishing the Lions all the best and saying they're going to need it.

"I think the All Blacks will come back and will put on a great performance. I feel like they're going to dominate," said Parker.

"Good luck to my boys the All Blacks and have a great game."