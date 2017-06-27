 

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America's Cup

Team New Zealand has finally clinched the America's Cup, dominating Oracle in race eight of the finals in Bermuda this morning.

Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.
Oracle Team USA had the upper hand coming out of the start gate, going slightly faster than New Zealand. But a clever early gybe by Peter Burling and his crew down the second leg caught their American rivals off guard.

Jimmy Spithill and his team tried their best to claw their way back into the race but Team New Zealand were just too good.

Team New Zealand was clearly the faster boat today, going onto defeat Oracle by 55 seconds.

The New Zealand syndicate dominated the finals series 7-1.

Fans at the Viaduct in Auckland had tears in their eyes as the boys sailed home for the win.
Fans at the Royal Akarana Yacht Club couldn't contain their excitement at watching NZ win the cup this morning.
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

Fans at the Royal Akarana Yacht Club couldn't contain their excitement at watching NZ win the cup this morning.

