They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America’s Cup

Team New Zealand has finally clinched the America's Cup, dominating Oracle in race eight of the finals in Bermuda this morning.

Oracle Team USA had the upper hand coming out of the start gate, going slightly faster than New Zealand. But a clever early gybe by Peter Burling and his crew down the second leg caught their American rivals off guard.

Jimmy Spithill and his team tried their best to claw their way back into the race but Team New Zealand were just too good.

Team New Zealand was clearly the faster boat today, going onto defeat Oracle by 55 seconds.