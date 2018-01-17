 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry has stirred the pot against British fighter Anthony Joshua, suggesting the heavyweight champion is scared of losing his titles to the unbeaten Kiwi.

The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

With the pair to meet in a unification super fight later this year - and Parker's WBO title on the line against Joshua's WBA and IBF belts - Barry says the Brit camp's insistence of the fight's contract containing a rematch clause tells him his opponents are worried.

"The reason why there is a rematch clause is because they are actually worried that they will lose the fight," Barry told BoxingScene.

The two fighters have become embroiled in a pre-fight war of words with one another.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Joe at 26 is the youngest fighter in anyone's top ten so of course Joshua and his people were going to put a rematch clause in the contract because when Joe beats him they need to try to get their belts back."

Parker and Joshua will face one another at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on April 1 NZT.

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:45
1
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

00:15
2
After his topless display at Rio 2016, Pita Taufatofua followed suit in PyeongChang.

Shirtless Tongan flag bearer braves sub-zero temperatures at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

00:15
3
The Canterbury side thumped the Canes 22-0 in Brisbane on day one, with Nathan Vella scoring this beauty late in the second half.

Brisbane Tens wrap: Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders unbeaten as Australian woes continue

4
Poor crowds marred the first day of the 2018 Brisbane Tens

Brisbane Tens future in doubt after poor crowds on day one

5
Steven Adams

Basketball to overtake rugby, netball as most popular secondary schools sport

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 