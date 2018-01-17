'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry has stirred the pot against British fighter Anthony Joshua, suggesting the heavyweight champion is scared of losing his titles to the unbeaten Kiwi.

With the pair to meet in a unification super fight later this year - and Parker's WBO title on the line against Joshua's WBA and IBF belts - Barry says the Brit camp's insistence of the fight's contract containing a rematch clause tells him his opponents are worried.

"The reason why there is a rematch clause is because they are actually worried that they will lose the fight," Barry told BoxingScene.

"Joe at 26 is the youngest fighter in anyone's top ten so of course Joshua and his people were going to put a rematch clause in the contract because when Joe beats him they need to try to get their belts back."