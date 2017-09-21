'There's not much to see!' Cheeky Joseph Parker happy wasting Hughie Fury's time as rival watches public training session

The mind games between Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury have started more than three days out from their WBO world title bout at a public training session in Manchester today.

The pair exchanged mental blows this morning after Fury arrived earlier than his allotted time slot to watch Parker's public training session in front of fans and media in a covered area full of bars and restaurants.

But Parker's trainer Kevin Barry came prepared and had his fighter do the bare minimum for the event - not even having the Kiwi heavyweight strap on his gloves for light sparring or combo work.

"I think he wanted to see how we're training and what we're doing good and bad but we didn't give him much so there's not much to see," Parker said.

"Not a lot of gear, not a lot of training, just keeping it simple I guess - it was Kevin's idea."

Fury moved away from ringside after he realised there was nothing to see before returning later to do his bit for the event - he was gone after 10 minutes in the ring.