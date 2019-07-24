TODAY |

'There's a lot to still be done' - Kiwi athletes getting ready one year out from Tokyo Olympics

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

With today marking 365 days until the Tokyo Olympics, excitement is ramping up a gear with some of New Zealand's best athletes gathering at Auckland's Piha beach this morning.

Only a year out until the start of the Tokyo games, early ticket sales have been through the roof, the IOC saying they've never seen a city as well prepared this far out.

A number of Kiwi competitors though are far from assured of their spots in Tokyo with qualification still to be decided.

"We have to prove ourselves and show we're podium potential," sailor Alex Maloney told 1 NEWS.

"There's a lot to still be done."

With the Tokyo games to be held in the height of Japan's summer, sailing crews and the Black Sticks men's and women's sides are taking the chance to head over early, attempting to acclimatise to the conditions they'll be facing.

Chef de Mission Rob Waddell is aware of the need to be prepared.

"Medals are won and lost a lot of the time before you walk into the gates of the Olympic village, so it is a really important 12 months," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The countdown to Tokyo 2020 is now less than 365 days. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Buddy McGirt threw in the towel to try and save Maxim Dadashev but it was too late.
Watch: Trainer’s heart-breaking plea to Russian boxer to stop bout, two days before death from brain injury
2
Measles alert follows Basketball New Zealand Under 15 Nationals
3
A composite image of Jacinda Ardern with the Silver Ferns.
Jacinda Ardern says Silver Ferns not getting World Cup prize money an inequity 'no matter what way you cut it'
4
South Africa's Willie le Roux celebrates the final whistle as Springboks celebrate their 36-34 win over the All Blacks
Springboks unleash strongest team to face All Blacks in Wellington
5
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:15
Geraint Thomas is now one minute, 35 seconds off the leader after his latest blunder with five stages to go.

Tour de France's defending champ suffers third crash since start of race
02:01
Adesanya criticised Aussie UFC champion Whittaker, saying he's "in his head already."

Israel Adesanya v Robert Whittaker UFC title fight to take place in Melbourne
00:13
Sun Yang repeatedly reminded Britain's Duncan Scott 'I won' after the 200m men's freestyle final.

Chinese swimmer taunts latest rival who refused to stand with him after winning another World Champs gold
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Maxim Dadashev celebrates after defeating Antonio DeMarco during a junior welterweight bout in Las Vegas. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, doctors said Dadashev had surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after collapsing outside the ring after losing a match. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Russian boxer dies from brain injury sustained in fight after refusing trainer's pleas to quit