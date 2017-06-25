'There's a long way to go' – Team NZ fans remain confident despite first America's Cup finals loss
Sailing fans were out in force at Auckland's Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron this morning.
Jimmy Spithill reckoned "it's only just beginning" after claiming his first win of the finals series.
Spithill claims that the race officials have been giving away "soft" penalties in favour of Team NZ.
The 37-year-old Aussie says mistakes have hindered their performances in the America's Cup finals series in Bermuda, not his age.
