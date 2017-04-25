'There might be an exciting announcement tomorrow' – DUCO chief hints at replacing Hughie Fury

DUCO Events chief David Higgins has hinted that a replacement fighter to face Joseph Parker on May 6 isn't far away from being announced, amid rumours that Romania's Razvan Cojanu has been lined up to replace British fighter Hughie Fury.

Parker's team have been scrambling to find a last-minute replacement for the May 6 fight, insisting that a bout at Vector Arena will still go ahead as Parker defends his WBO title, with names such as Dominic Breazeale and Australian Lucas Browne among those to call out the Kiwi heavyweight.

Higgins kept his cards close to his chest today, insisting that his team have found a fighter prepared to step in.

"I think we've found someone at least as good as Hughie Fury," Higgins told 1 NEWS.

"There might be an exciting announcement tomorrow."