 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'There might be an exciting announcement tomorrow' – DUCO chief hints at replacing Hughie Fury

share

Source:

1 NEWS

DUCO Events chief David Higgins has hinted that a replacement fighter to face Joseph Parker on May 6 isn't far away from being announced, amid rumours that Romania's Razvan Cojanu has been lined up to replace British fighter Hughie Fury.

David Higgins insists a May 6 bout will still go ahead despite the controversial withdrawal of Fury.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parker's team have been scrambling to find a last-minute replacement for the May 6 fight, insisting that a bout at Vector Arena will still go ahead as Parker defends his WBO title, with names such as Dominic Breazeale and Australian Lucas Browne among those to call out the Kiwi heavyweight.

Higgins kept his cards close to his chest today, insisting that his team have found a fighter prepared to step in.

"I think we've found someone at least as good as Hughie Fury," Higgins told 1 NEWS.

"There might be an exciting announcement tomorrow."

WBO regulations permit that any replacement fighter must be ranked withing the top 15 fighters to take on Parker at Vector Arena next month.

Hughie Fury's father has claimed Team Parker tried to take the May 6 bout to England.
Source: 1 NEWS
Razvan Cojanu is believed to be the preferred replacement after the withdrawal of Hughie Fury.
Source: Sport Muscel TV

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


00:28
2
Cricket has new a new shot – a half sweep, half slog, much to the delight of the commentary team.

Video: Commentators lose it as Steve Smith invents new cricket shot called the 'swog' in IPL

00:54
3
Akira Ioane, Steven Luatua and Melani Nanai could be after a career switch if this is anything to go by.

Watch: 'You go here, I'll go there' - relaxed Blues stars Akira Ioane, Luatua show off sharp NFL moves at hit-out

00:29
4
Even Shardul Thakur of the Supergiants couldn’t find an excuse for this shocker.

Watch: Worst IPL ball - EVER? Bowler stares blankly at hands after effort 5-year-old would be embarrassed by

00:15
5
No crew members fell out of the boat, but it still served as a terrifying wake up call.

Watch: Team NZ brace for impact as boat powers into chaotic nosedive on Bermuda waters

01:46
The Australian government last week announced a raft of changes to make getting citizenship even harder.

'I'm sure we'd get it sorted pretty smartly' - Andrew Little's pledge to Kiwis wanting Aussie citizenship

The Labour leader says "citizenship is even further out of reach for Kiwis" in Australia.

03:46
Millions of children in East Africa are facing starvation. Breakfast hears how you can help.

'I'm asking New Zealanders to really step up' - Child Fund boss makes appeal for Kiwis to help fight East Africa famine

Millions of people in East Africa are facing starvation. Breakfast hears how you can help.

03:01
The Seven Sharp presenter has joined the Serve For New Zealand initiative by helping those in her local community.

Toni Street busts in on her neighbours in a bid to serve her community

The Seven Sharp presenter has joined the Serve For New Zealand initiative by helping those in her local community.

'Violently ill' Elton John forced to cancel over a month's worth of shows

The 70-year-old singer was forced to cancel the shows after contracting a rare bacterial infection whilst touring in South America.

02:07
Matthew Rees actions have been hailed as a great example of true sportsmanship.

Selfless athlete says helping struggling London Marathon runner was 'the perfect ending to his race'

Matthew Rees actions have been hailed as a great example of true sportsmanship.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ