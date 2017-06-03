'That's something a few people would like to know, mate' - Burling shuts down reporter when pressed about TNZ's secret playbook

Quick-witted Peter Burling showed reporters at today's press conference that this was not his first rodeo, shutting down a reporter who asked about Team New Zealand's strategies and tactics in Bermuda.

The Kiwi helmsman held his own today when asked by a British reporter about the roles and responsibilities of himself and Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby.

"Glenn is the only person doing the what I call 'the main sheet,' he's doing it on a machine and not a winch. On the machine he is playing with, how do you divide the labour between you? Is he doing the twists and the mast?" asked the reporter.

With a cheeky grin Burling responded with the perfect one liner.

"That's something a fair few people would like to know, mate," said Burling.

Team New Zealand won both their races today in the America's Cup qualifier against Team Japan and Team France.

Their big rivals Oracle Team USA suffered their second loss in Bermuda going down to Artemis Racing.

The Kiwi syndicate sit in top place on eight points with Team USA sitting in second on seven points.