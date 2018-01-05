'That's what I've targeted' – Hamish Bond thrilled after national cycling victory

Olympic rowing champion turned road cyclist Hamish Bond has spoken after his victory at the national time trial championship in Napier this morning.

Bond, 31, today added his first cycling title to his impressive trophy collection, as he bids to force his way into the reckoning for this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after today's victory, Bond said it was pleasing to get the rewards following his switch from the boat to the bike.

"It's pretty cool," he said. "I've got 21 rowing titles, so do get one on the board in another sport, that's what I've targeted.

"I've said that I want to be competitive internationally, and to be competitive internationally, you at least have to start off with the domestic scene. To get a win today, I'm really pleased with that."

Bond also made it clear that he was aiming to take his new career to the very top.