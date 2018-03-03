 

Terenzo Bozzone claims elusive Ironman New Zealand title

Kiwi Terenzo Bozzone has taken out his first Ironman New Zealand title in Taupo at the 10th time of trying.

After five podium finishes, Terrenzo Bozone claimed his first ever national title in Taupo.
The 33-year-old Bozzone - five times a Taupo podium finisher - clocked in for his long-distance triathlon in a race-record time of 7:59:56.

It broke the previous record by more than seven minutes.

Bozzone nailed today's race early, earning a narrow lead by the end of the 180km cycle and extending it during the 42km run.

A 3.8km swim had preceded the two latter legs.

Briton Joe Skipper came in second with a time of 8:05.32 and veteran Cameron Brown third with 8:07.09 - also both faster than the previous course record.

Bozzone said he switched up his tactics for the race, looking to time himself rather than establish an early lead and hold on.

He then blitzed the field during the last-leg run.

"On the run I went out harder than I usually do, but I had different goals and wanted to go hard early and see how long I could hold on for," Bozzone said.

"The spectators who kept saying, this is your year, this is your time - I've heard that before I guess, but I thought, okay, maybe this time they're right."

"I can't believe I have won one."

In the women's race, British triathlete Laura Siddall took out top honours, outfighting American and reigning champion Jocelyn McCauley.

McCauley ultimately finished third with Kiwi Teresa Adam second.

Siddall finished with a solid time of 9:00:44, five minutes ahead of Adam.

Defending men's champion Braden Currie had earlier pulled out of this year's event, withdrawing early on the bike leg due to a lingering flu.

"It's never something that I like to do," Currie said.

"But when the race isn't happening for you and you're sinking yourself deeper and deeper for a result you probably don't want, you have to make the decision.

"I kept going and thinking that maybe it might come back, hang in there for an hour or two and see what happens, but by that time I was gone."

