Teenage sprinting sensation Eddie Osei-Nketia confirmed to represent New Zealand

Young sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia has confirmed his future on the international stage, choosing to represent New Zealand.

The 18-year-old has been in lengthy negotiations with his family, High Performance Sport New Zealand and Athletics NZ and has finalised his choice to don the black singlet.

Osei-Nketia has been based in Australia for the last few years which made him eligible to represent Australia as well, but the sprinter has decided to stay loyal to his roots.

His father Gus Nketia sprinted for NZ in the 1990’s, after previously competing for Ghana. Gus still holds the NZ record of 10.11, with his son’s best time not too far off, 10.19.

A first taste of representing New Zealand following today’s decision will come at next month’s Oceania Championships in Townsville, with a win in the 100m or an impressive time setting Osei-Nketia up to compete at the World Championships in Doha in September.

Osei-Nketia also met with officials from New Zealand Rugby prior to today’s decision about supporting him in a rugby career post-sprinting, similar to that of USA Sevens star Carlin Isles.

The Scots College, Wellington student told 1 NEWS in March he still has ambitions to pursue a rugby career.