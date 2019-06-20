TODAY |

Teen swimming sensation Erica Fairweather qualifies for World Champs

Andrew Saville
1 NEWS Sport Presenter
1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Andrew Saville

Dunedin freestyle swimmer, 15-year-old Erika Fairweather, has qualified for the upcoming World Swimming Championships.

Fairweather swam an incredible 4:09.33 seconds in the women's 400m freestyle last night at the National Open Championships, reaching the final A qualification time for the world champs where she will be representing New Zealand in South Korea at the end of July.

Fairweather also broke the New Zealand 15 Years Age Record with her time - a new personal best - after beating her previous mark by nearly three seconds.

The time she swam sees her ranked third behind two Australian swimmers in the Oceania region. Fairweather’s time has her in the top 10 globally, in the under 18 grade, despite being just 15.

The Dunedin teen trains at the same pool where a young Danyon Loader learned his craft under coaching great, the late Duncan Laing, before going on to win double Olympic Gold in Atlanta in 1996.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 15-year-old swam the Women's 400m Freestyle in 4:09:33 to qualify for this year's event in South Korea. Source: Swimming New Zealand
More From
Other Sport
Andrew Saville
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
2
Williamson's maximum also brought up his century in the four-wicket win.
Kane Williamson's heroic century guides Black Caps to dramatic win against South Africa at World Cup
3
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt discusses the latest from the Cricket World Cup. Source: Breakfast
Cricket World Cup diary: King Kane earned praise but spare some for de Grandhomme
4
The Cowboys utility said he was grateful that his Samoan father gave him the nod to represent his mum's Tongan heritage.
Former Toa Samoa player John Asiata had to get dad's permission to play for Mate Ma'a Tonga
5
Briar Hales, 11, has been told she can't play in the boys team by event organisers.
Black Ferns Sevens invite Hawke's Bay girl to training after being told she can't play in First XV - 'Don't let anyone stop you'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
New Zealand's Joseph Parker v USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Joseph Parker to face 'Samoan Andy Ruiz' in US debut
02:04
The Kiwi swimmer shattered two records tonight at the National Aquatic Centre in North Harbour.

Kiwi para-swimming legend Sophie Pascoe breaks two more world records
1 NEWS

Minutes after TKO, Tyson Fury invites defeated German rival to train with him in England
03:18
The Kiwi lifter and his coach spoke to Tagata Pasifika about their upcoming year.

'We're only scratching the surface' - Kiwi weightlifter David Liti sets sights firmly on 2020 Olympics