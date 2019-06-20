Teen swimming sensation Erica Fairweather qualifies for World Champs

Dunedin freestyle swimmer, 15-year-old Erika Fairweather, has qualified for the upcoming World Swimming Championships.

Fairweather swam an incredible 4:09.33 seconds in the women's 400m freestyle last night at the National Open Championships, reaching the final A qualification time for the world champs where she will be representing New Zealand in South Korea at the end of July.

Fairweather also broke the New Zealand 15 Years Age Record with her time - a new personal best - after beating her previous mark by nearly three seconds.

The time she swam sees her ranked third behind two Australian swimmers in the Oceania region. Fairweather’s time has her in the top 10 globally, in the under 18 grade, despite being just 15.