Teen sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia following in champion father Gus' footsteps, while also eyeing pro-rugby career

Eddie Osei-Nketia is looking to follow in his father's footsteps on the athletics track but he also holds dreams of being a professional rugby player.

His father Gus Nketia holds the New Zealand national record of 10.11 seconds in the men's 100m.

The 17-year-old is through to the national men's 100m final in Christchurch, recording 10.74 seconds in his heat this afternoon, finishing outright first in his heat at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub.

"I'm chasing the old man's record and I am also going to try get the Australian record too," Osei-Nketia told 1 NEWS.

He said his father Gus has been spurring him on in training and believes he has the capabilities of one day becoming a world champion.

"He [Gus] thinks that I can be one of the best in the world one day and not just beat the record, smash the record."

Osei-Nketia said he still has ambitions to pursue rugby as a career.

"Yeah I am play rugby, still going to do my rugby – I am playing on the wing," Osei Nketia said.

The teen will attend Scots College in Wellington, where he hopes to showcase his speed on the wing for the school's 1st XV.

Osei-Nketia has been based in Australia the last few years, but has made his intentions known that he wants to represent New Zealand on the world stage. 

Osei-Nketia, 17, finished his 100m heat in 10.74 seconds in windy and wet conditions in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
