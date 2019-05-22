Teen sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia close to confirming he'll wear the silver fern

Kiwi sprinting sensation Eddie Osei-Nketia is close to making his decision on who he will represent on the athletics world stage out of the Australia and New Zealand.

After long negotiations between Osei-Nketia, his family, High Performance Sport and Athletics NZ, the teenage star will confirm that he will compete for New Zealand.

The 18-year-old has been selected to compete for New Zealand at next month's Oceania championships in Townsville and will run long term in the black singlet.

Osei-Nketia took out the Australian Athletics Chamiponships men's 100m title in April in Sydney, with a time of 10.24 seconds.

Former Kiwi 100m sprinter James Dolphin believes Osei-Nketia has the potential go even faster.

"The good thing about Eddie is it looks like he's got a lot of improvement in him," said Dolphin.

"He's phenomenal with his physique, stature and how he moves is amazing."

The teen flyer and his management team has met with NZ Rugby, which has offered support to the speedster, who wants to pursue a rugby career post sprinting.

It's a path taken by US sevens player Carlin Isles.

"You see what Carlin Isles does and that guy's got no idea how to play rugby," said Dolphin.