Teen who got out of quarantine day before Tour of Southland wins race's toughest stage

It was touted as the stage that could define this year's Tour of Southland, with riders today completing their toughest challenge yet.

The third stage of the Tour of Southland featured a steep six-kilometre climb up The Remarkables for the first time in the event's 64-year history.

However it didn’t appear to slow down local Reuben Thompson, who made his own Tour of Southland history by taking out the stage.

“This tour used to pass my primary school when I was a kid and they gave me a jersey once and that kinda got me into cycling really so to come back and race the Tour and win the stage, it's super special,” Thompson told 1 NEWS.

Thompson’s win capped off a crucial day in the race, with the 108-kilometre stage starting out in Mossburn before riders headed through Five Rivers, along the Wakatipu Basin and past the Devil’s Staircase.

It was there Thompson broke away from the peloton and went on to grab the yellow jersey and a 23-second lead on next closest rider, James Oram.

Adding to the occasion is the remarkable fact the 19-year-old got out of quarantine just 24 hours prior to the tour starting.

“I had a mate drop off an indoor trainer and tried to stay as fit as possible doing double session days and got out Saturday,” Thompson said.

“Flew from Auckland, one night at home and then down to Invercargill on Sunday to get started.”