'Tears, smiles and hard work' - Kiwi runner completes epic 3100-mile event around NYC block

Christchurch-born Harita Davies has completed one of the more remarkable feats in endurance running, finishing the Sri Chinmoy 3100-mile race around a half-mile block in Queens, New York.

The event converts to just under 5000km, or over 118 marathons in 51 days, pounding the pavement 24/7 in a test of mental, physical and even spiritual strength.

Davies, though, impressively finished the race for a second time, having first ticked it off in 2017.

"A lot of tears and smiles and hard work - you've made it to the finish line. It's an incredibly fulfilling feeling," she told 1 NEWS.

Just eight competed in the 2019 edition of the run, Davies being the only woman. She completed the course with more than 14 hours to spare.

"The main thing you have to do is really live in the moment," she explained. "So not think about the whole distance, because that's way too overwhelming.

"I think if you got bored, you really wouldn't be able to do this race.

"[The] first week or two is really the toughest because it's really breaking it in. Just your body's wear and tear, and your body getting used to it."

So while a third attempt may be a possibility, Davies will first head home for some well earned rest and recovery.

Christchurch’s Harita Davies ran just under 5000 kilometres, the equivalent of 118 marathons. Source: 1 NEWS
