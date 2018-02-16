Tearful Kiwi Rhys Thornbury devastated after horrible start in final heat in skeleton Winter Olympics final

Source:
New Zealand's Rhys Thornbury finished 14th overall in the skeleton Winter Olympics final in PyeongChang after making a disastrous start in his final heat this afternoon.
Thornbury was sitting in seventh position with a time of 2 minutes 32.58 seconds after his first three heats, but a bobbled start in his final heat forced him to finish 14th with a time of 3 minutes 24.72 seconds.
South Korea's Yun Sungbin won gold with a time of 3 minutes 20.55 seconds, Russian Nikita Tregubov claimed silver and Dom Parsons secured bronze.
Thornbury looked absolutely devastated after his final run, he was in tears while embracing other athletes after coming off the course.
