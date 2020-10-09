TODAY |

Teams pull out of Giro d'Italia as Covid-19 cases pile up

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
The continuation of the Giro d'Italia remains up in the air after five teams were hit by Covid-19 cases with nearly two weeks left until the final stage in Milan.

Slovakia's Peter Sagan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Lanciano to Tortoreto, Italy. Source: Associated Press

There's been a total of six positive results after the latest round of testing.

It's forced Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma to pull their riders out of Italy.

Four Mitchelton-Scott staff members tested positive for coronavirus after star cyclist Simon Yates left last week.

"As a social responsibility we've made the decision to withdraw," said Mitchelton-Scott boss Brent Copeland.

Riders from Jumbo-Visma, a Team Sunweb rider and staff members from Ineos-Grenadiers and AG2R-La Mondiale also tested positive organisers said.

For now the race goes on, with Peter Sagan winning his first ever Giro stage today.

The Slovakian took out stage ten in wet conditions, negotiating slippery descents in the 177km trek between Lanciano to Tortoreto on the Adriatic coast.

The three-time world road champion though is still some way off the lead in the overall classification.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's Joao Almeida remains in possession of the pink jersey, extending his lead to 34 seconds.

